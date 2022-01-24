AN URGENT WARNING
The world's most mRNA vaccinated countries now have shockingly high Covid infection rates. Hospitalizations and deaths are rising fast too. The mRNA experiment needs to stop. Immediately.
Something is rotten in Denmark.
And Australia.
And Israel.
Where nearly 1 percent of the entire population just tested positive for Covid.
Not in a month. Or a week. In one day.
You read that right.
On Saturday, Israel had 84,000 new infections, the equivalent of almost 3 million in the United States. Infections in Israel have risen unthinkably fast since la…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.