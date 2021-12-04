Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
Unreported Truths
An FDA official demanded Google censor a YouTube video the agency didn't like
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
An FDA official demanded Google censor a YouTube video the agency didn't like
Alex Berenson
Dec 4, 2021
1,002
Share this post
Unreported Truths
An FDA official demanded Google censor a YouTube video the agency didn't like
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
370
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
Subscribe
Sign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Start trial
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
370 Comments
Top first
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 7, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 7, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (8)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Continue Thread →
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 9, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (4)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (7)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 6, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 5, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Share
Comment hidden
Dec 4, 2021
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Share
Comment hidden
Share this post
An FDA official demanded Google censor a YouTube video the agency didn't like
Share this post
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Unreported Truths
SubscribeSign in
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial