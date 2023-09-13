American mRNA fanatics and health bureaucrats just made their worst decision yet
The Centers for Disease Control is about to push a new round of Covid boosters on healthy teenagers and adults, even as the rest of the world admits defeat and gives up on the jabs.
How do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake?
In April 1971, John Kerry famously asked the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that question.
Kerry was talking about the Vietnam War, but he might as well have meant the mRNA Covid jabs. Once again, the American elite refuses to accept a reality obvious to almost everyone else and drags out f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.