America is done with the ro
A new poll shows 70 percent of Americans have moved on; too bad the rest work in the media. Support for vaccine mandates is plunging too.
It’s time that we accept that Covid is here to stay and we just need to get on with our lives.
7 out of 10 Americans now agree with that statement, according to a poll released Monday from Monmouth University.
The problem for Joe Biden, of course, is that the remaining 30 percent of the country is pretty much definitionally his base. The bluechecks and te…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.