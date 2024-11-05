All over but the shoutin'
As Americans, free speech is our most important right; but respecting democracy is our duty. This election has been conducted freely, and we all need to respect its results, whoever wins.
I think Donald Trump will be our next President.
I’m in Manhattan, deep blue Manhattan, as I write this. If there’s any enthusiasm for Kamala Harris, I can’t hear, see, or feel it. If anything, the city is quieter than normal.
Of course, that’s barely an anecdote. But the Florida voting reports showing a huge lead in Republican voters are real data. And Trump outran his polls easily in 2016 and 2020. If he does the same today, we’ll have a new President by midnight.
So, yeah, I think Trump will win.
But I don’t know. The polls and betting markets say it’s too close to call. And maybe I’m just talking my book, as Wall Street says - I endorsed him, I want him to win.
—
(And I want you to subscribe!)
—
What I do know: this year, AS IN 2020 (I know a lot of you hate it when I say this, and I don’t care, the truth is what it is), we have no, as in none, as in zip zero zilch, evidence of widespread or meaningful voting fraud. ONE CHINESE COLLEGE STUDENT IN MICHIGAN DOES NOT COUNT.
Most Unreported Truths readers support Trump. But not all. As one wrote me after my endorsement:
I'm pretty confident Kamala is going to win. I've been pretty chill since July when she took vover as the Democratic nominee over Biden… The Democrats are just so fucking good at this (very disciplined and very experienced) and Trump and his team are manic, chaotic, vicious, full of tricks, but entertaining.
I do hope you use your good judgment and platform to encourage peace/facts not hate, if Kamala clearly wins.
Guess what? She gets to vote too. And she’s right. Not about Kamala winning, but about the necessity to respect the results whoever wins. Peaceful transfers of power are the core of our democratic system.
Let’s hope for a quick and clean verdict. And let’s all agree, in the absence of clear evidence of meaningful fraud, of which, again, there is and has been NONE, to respect this election.
Now I’m going to go listen to my MSNBC-loving mom and my Trump supporting 12-year-old fight it out. Ahh, family.
—
One final thought: if you know someone who hasn’t voted and is still on the fence, feel free send them this… the polls aren’t closed yet.
Just stop with the fraud crap. We all know they censored, they changed voting laws, votes were switched (and it only happened in my county?) and right now there are a lot of fraudulent ballots being inspected. Doesn't mean we shouldn't support a fair winner. These voting machines are a joke and this stuff needs changing. PERIOD. Voter ID, signatures. You cannot expect people to have confidence in elections being run like this. Cuz it aint happening. There are a lot of ways to cheat, Alex, and YOU were the victim of how some of it works. YEt you can't see it happened to Trump. WHatever.
1. All elections include some level of voter fraud
2. Voter fraud via mail in ballots is easier than in person
3. 2020 had by far the most mail in ballots in election history
One can only conclude that 2020 likely had the most voter fraud in US history. Who it favored and whether it was significant enough to change election results is basically unknowable. In-person, same day, valid id, paper ballots, votes counted same day...