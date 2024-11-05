I think Donald Trump will be our next President.

I’m in Manhattan, deep blue Manhattan, as I write this. If there’s any enthusiasm for Kamala Harris, I can’t hear, see, or feel it. If anything, the city is quieter than normal.

Of course, that’s barely an anecdote. But the Florida voting reports showing a huge lead in Republican voters are real data. And Trump outran his polls easily in 2016 and 2020. If he does the same today, we’ll have a new President by midnight.

So, yeah, I think Trump will win.

But I don’t know. The polls and betting markets say it’s too close to call. And maybe I’m just talking my book, as Wall Street says - I endorsed him, I want him to win.

What I do know: this year, AS IN 2020 (I know a lot of you hate it when I say this, and I don’t care, the truth is what it is), we have no, as in none, as in zip zero zilch, evidence of widespread or meaningful voting fraud. ONE CHINESE COLLEGE STUDENT IN MICHIGAN DOES NOT COUNT.

Most Unreported Truths readers support Trump. But not all. As one wrote me after my endorsement:

I'm pretty confident Kamala is going to win. I've been pretty chill since July when she took vover as the Democratic nominee over Biden… The Democrats are just so fucking good at this (very disciplined and very experienced) and Trump and his team are manic, chaotic, vicious, full of tricks, but entertaining.

I do hope you use your good judgment and platform to encourage peace/facts not hate, if Kamala clearly wins.

Guess what? She gets to vote too. And she’s right. Not about Kamala winning, but about the necessity to respect the results whoever wins. Peaceful transfers of power are the core of our democratic system.

Let’s hope for a quick and clean verdict. And let’s all agree, in the absence of clear evidence of meaningful fraud, of which, again, there is and has been NONE, to respect this election.

Now I’m going to go listen to my MSNBC-loving mom and my Trump supporting 12-year-old fight it out. Ahh, family.

