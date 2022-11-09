About that red wave…
Ending abortion rights and denying the 2020 results has not served Republicans well
Should have stuck with my prediction two weeks ago.
I’ll admit it. I let my emotions take over. As someone who thinks the lockdowns and vaccine mandates were profoundly anti-American, I hoped to see the politicians who backed them punished.
But they were not top-of-mind for most voters, and in the end the blue states mostly held Democratic (I may also hav…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.