After 11,500 autopsies over four decades, Dr. Brian L. Peterson was used to high-profile forensic work - including the 2004 California murder trial of Scott Peterson (no relation).

But he never expected the blowback he’d face for telling families their loved ones had not died of Covid.

Until September, Brian Peterson served as chief medical examiner for Milwaukee County. With about 1 million people, the county has roughly 10,000 deaths a year, and its pathologists conduct about 1,500 autopsies annually.

When the coronavirus epidemic began in 2020, Peterson decided to review every Covid-related death in the county - to see for himself who was dying and how. Over the next two-and-a-half years, he made brief reviews of medical records for about 4,000 people that physicians had said died of Covid.

As far as Peterson knows, only one other county medical examiner in the United States performed a similar review. It is possible that Peterson has looked at medical records for more individual Covid-related deaths than anyone else.

Here’s what he found.

