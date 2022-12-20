A top Australian doctor and former Covid vaccine advocate warns of the risks of the shots
Dr. Kerryn Phelps wanted everyone vaccinated - until she and her wife suffered side effects from Pfizer jabs. Now she says regulators are censoring the truth about Covid vaccine injuries.
During 2021, Professor Kerryn Phelps wanted mass Covid vaccinations for adults and kids.
Now Phelps has reversed course. She is sounding an urgent alarm about the dangers of the mRNA shots.
Yesterday, Phelps, a former president of the Australian Medical Association, pleaded for an Australian parliamentary committee to examine dangers of the mRNA vaccines…
