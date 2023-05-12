We filed Berenson v Biden exactly one month ago today.

Since then… not much has happened. And not much may for a while.

Why?

Berenson v Twitter makes for an instructive contrast.

—

(COMPARE AND CONTRAST. ALSO, SUBSCRIBE.)

—

Following my August 2021 ban, I sued Twitter on Dec. 20, 2021 in federal court in San Francisco. Two days later, we served our complaint o…