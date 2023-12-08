A poll: should I write a book about the still-unfolding crisis of the mRNA Covid shots?
It would be maybe 150-200 pages and summarize all the bad news since 2021 - and the risks ahead. My biggest concern: it would take me away from the Stack for a couple of months.
I need your advice.
On March 23, 2021, I published my fourth and final Unreported Truths booklet - about the mRNAs. Near the end, I wrote:
Vaccine advocates see a scientific leap forward that may work not just against the coronavirus but influenza, other viruses, and even cancer… [they think] even if some kinks need to be worked out, the mRNA hypothesis h…
