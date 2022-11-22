A newly hired American Airlines regional jet pilot collapsed just after takeoff in Chicago on Saturday night
He could not be revived. Cause of death unknown; American will not disclose any details, including his vaccination status. The co-pilot took over and averted catastrophe.
At 7:59 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 19, Captain Patrick Ford collapsed at the controls of his American Eagle Embraer 175 - only seconds after the 76-seat jet had left the runway in Chicago.
Ford was speaking to an air traffic controller at Chicago O’Hare, one of the world’s busiest airports, when his voice abruptly stopped, a publicly available recording of the i…
