Act 1, Aug. 26, 2021 (and before): The CDC defines a vaccine as “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease.”
Act 2, August 28, 2021: I tweet that we should not think of the mRNA vaccines as vaccines because they do not stop infection. Twitter rules my tweet misleading and suspends me for “violations of o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.