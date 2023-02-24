The people who brought you Covid are really hoping to make bird flu a thing.

Scare stories about a potential epidemic of H5N1 influenza have taken off this week, with New York Times asking if we’re ready for “Back-to-Back Pandemics.”

(Or maybe Back-to-Back-and-Belly-to-Belly pandemics?)

Worst of all, Neil Ferguson is now making H5N1 predictions. Ferguson i…