Sent this to a lawyer who specializes in cases about the First Amendment and government overreach this morning:
Sorry to bother you out of the blue, but we talked years ago when I was a reporter for the NY Times. I don't know if you have heard of my work since last year raising questions about the usefulness of our anti-Covid measures and in the last few…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.