The good news is: A lot of you wanted in on yesterday’s Substack chat!

And the bad news is: A lot of you wanted in on yesterday’s Substack chat.

There were almost 600 comments and replies in an hour, even though I repeatedly disabled the comment function - so many that following the thread of conversation was hard at times. But I also felt people got something out of seeing each other’s comments - and seeing in real time just how many of you are out there.

Join the fun. And the chat. And the poll!

Meanwhile, one reader had an idea this morning:

Can I make a suggestion?

Do a Substack Live video like Rob Henderson. He does a weekly office hours live feed and any subscribers can put their questions in the live chat box for him to talk about.

Only paid subscribers can access the video recording anytime to see him discuss his thoughts. But all subscribers can watch it live if they are logged on at that time.

I like this idea. It sounds like a way to make the chats more manageable (and to be fair to both paid subscribers and free readers), and maybe I could throw in a once-a-month free-for-all text chat like yesterday’s too. But maybe a live video is too much?

So here’s a poll - for subscribers only! And if you have other thoughts, please feel free to put them in the comments or email me directly.

(I’m serious: you want to vote, you got to subscribe! I know, such a meanie.)

