Misandry.

As several of you reminded me after reading Friday’s article about the left’s unflinching dislike for men, “misandry” is the correct term for reflexive anti-male hatred. Somehow, I had forgotten the word even existed.

Like everyone else, I have heard “misogyny” and “misogynist” uncountable times, but no one bothers to call out misandry; it just happens. As women — particularly young women — move further left, they become ever-angrier at men. (No, men are not moving comparably further right, despite noxious influencers like Andrew Tate.)

This anti-male bias has become so obvious even leftists do not deny it. But the first response of (self-appointed) elite commentators, like those at the New York Times, is to somehow blame men for these attitudes.

Friday’s full article is here. It’s paywalled (subscribers deserve a little something extra once in a while!). But the comments are paywalled too. Fair to say Unreported Truths readers have strong feelings about misandry. I’ve pulled up some of the best, all from women — including more personal takes and the broader question of who benefits from stirring these cultural and social battles. Enjoy.

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(Meanwhile, if you’d like to read every comment — and the full piece — here’s your chance.)

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(As usual, comments edited only for length and minor copy fixes, these are your words)

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Betsy R:

This is a topic that enrages me as a mom with a 30 something son and late teen stepson. I LOVE the strong men in my life. What society has done to our young especially white men is criminal. The world needs fewer soy boys and more “toxic” masculinity!

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Scarlett H:

Why are shows like Yellowstone, Landman and Lioness so popular? They portray men and women who are strong, principled and flawed at the same time. People who think critically, have courage, take responsibility, and are prepared to stand for something larger than themselves.

Critical-thinking people do not hate boys or men. We celebrate them, mentor them and help them become capable adults. They are half of society. Equally, we should celebrate anyone—male or female—who has the courage to do what is right, the confidence to tolerate differing opinions, and the humility to admit when they are wrong.

What concerns me is that many people never look behind the curtain to ask who benefits from social division. For decades, authoritarian powers such as Russia and China have invested heavily in information warfare, influence operations and disinformation campaigns designed to amplify existing tensions within Western societies. The objective is rarely to persuade everyone of one ideology. It is often simply to make citizens distrust one another, distrust institutions, and lose confidence in the cultural norms and social cohesion that hold a society together…

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Boots:

I feel that attitude from my friends on the left.

Some of them have really cool husbands who they denigrate behind their backs.

I love men. I’ve hung around with boys most of my life--first for the tree forts and homemade skateboard activities and now for the honesty and encouragement. I work with a lot of musicians (mostly men) and still love the way they are.

I don’t believe in toxic masculinity. I believe that there are toxic people and whatever sex they are it comes out differently.

Looking forward to reading your take on all this.

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(Presented without comment.)

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Dawn:

Your book [The Fatherhood Manifesto] - indeed - can’t come soon enough. But ALL of us need to speak the truth plainly: we’ve tolerated a level of demeaning men far too long.

Yesterday, I was having a splendid time grandma-sitting my middle of 3 granddaughters, age 9… She was proudly showing me her cleaned up room— and ALL her books!!! Counted 100 chapter books she’d read, just in her room.

One was titled something like All the Things Women Invent. She made a comment about how women invent all the great stuff. I stood in her room, looked at her calmly and said, “Men have invented a lot of great things too! I don’t think it’s a good thing to demean men. I grew up when every TV show made men look stupid. I wouldn’t want a world without men. I think both men and women are important because we’re each distinct and have a lot to offer. God made us each unique and valuable.”

She really took it to heart and seemed to react like it was not what she’s used to hearing from school, books, etc.

Take every opportunity you can to state truth, dignity, and a countervailing encouraging message from what the ‘world’ is pushing.

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Karon M:

None of this nonsense can be turned around and corrected overnight; it started early on when Communism became unpopular so the name was changed to “Progressivism” and they proceeded to invade the education system, the government and even the churches. So these people cut their teeth on this blather. They are so blinded by their own virtue signaling they don’t have a clue about how ridiculous the clown car they’re driving appears to normal people.

Normal people need to step up. Take back the education system. The churches. And, vote them out of the government.

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Eileen:

….On the train to work, two young girls (maybe 17) were showing each other pictures of men on their phones and laughing about how silly, and stupid they were.....and then in the afternoon, I got my hair cut, and all the hairdresser could talk about was how boring, and stupid the men she knows in her life are....I do see many dads about with very young children in their protective arms, and do hope that they are oblivious to the negativity surrounding their gender.....

I agree with you about how the subtle stereotyping begins with even beloved and popular children’s books. It is our responsibility, for sure, to make this somehow accepted habit of trashing men is front and centre, and come up with solutions to annihilate it.

I work as an elementary teacher, and already, in some of the youngest classrooms, the boys seem to get labeled as bothersome, silly, and stupid… Personally, the boys that I work with are some of the sweetest, and most intelligent children I come across....I enjoy the incredible energy and zest for life they already have at this young age. Spend a day with first graders and you will know what I speak of. I look forward to reading your Manifesto on Fatherhood.

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(The original article, subscribe to read)