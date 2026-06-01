Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Clement's avatar
Donna Clement
11h

I am an enlightened, successful woman who entered the workplace in the time of Womens Lib and had a successful career in technology which was a predominately male field. Now retired. I love men. My best friends both on and off the job have been men. And my biggest supporters and mentors in my career. I've never understood the anti male thing, and I don't like it. I have a female acquaintance who is vocal about how horrible men are. She will never be a friend, because I won't bother with such negativity. And when I've tried talking with her about the why, I get nothing. She's a super lib democrat. Can't talk to her much about that either. So... life is short. I'll spend my time with more intelligent people.

Reply
Share
8 replies
kittynana's avatar
kittynana
11h

To Boots- That's why you and I are (virtual) friends. We seem to think alike.

Alex- we have a grown granddaughter with two girls of her own. Her husband is a little more feminine than we're used to but they've been together since Middle School so he's just part of the family.

But we have a 4 year old grandson (yes, big age difference, different parents) who is a moose. When I say he's built like a second grader, I am not exaggerating. He's intelligent, smart, caring, tactical, very observant BUT he had been teased in Pre-K (PRE-K!!) about his size. So we decided we were going to build up his male features and explain that God made him so tall and big so he can protect the people around him (and that his feet are big so his body has a stable foundation), smart so he could figure out the best plan of action, and caring so he could understand when someone needed help. That helped him tremendously. Kid's a beast but a gentle beast and he'll stay that way.

Reply
Share
3 replies
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture