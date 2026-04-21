Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Ted VO's avatar
Ted VO
3h

The fact that there has been no thorough investigation of the assassination attempt and the whole thing has been memory-holed can't help but create suspicion that there is more to the affair than has been revealed.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
3h

I think that because Israel has a lot of political power — on both sides — which is why they are often targeted. No other country but Israel has such political power. This is simply a fact, but someone correct me otherwise.

Regarding this, “unnamed rich, powerful people are using violence or conspiracy to control the United States” — I don’t think this is antisemitism as well. I think this is factual as we even have evidence of the Rockefellers doing so in the United States: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/donating-to-a-good-cause-how-billionaires

Sure, combining the two can definitely seem antisemitic, but by examining the two separately, most Americans begin to see a correlation. Since others don’t cover the correlation, the Owens and Tucker arise.

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