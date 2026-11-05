Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
3h

The general public just voted for: higher taxes, censorship, jab mandates, men in women’s sports, a return to Biden’s administration of fools, big media, big Pharma, and on an on. The “blame Trump for everything” machine won over common sense. Trump has made mistakes, no doubt, but this? It’s already insufferable to listen to after one day. 😑

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Lekimball's avatar
Lekimball
3h

Ha. So you gathered all the comments that said you were wonderful and right. ) So I guess you were right about the midterms. I guess it just comes down to whether or not Trump was right on that nuclear weapon or not. It was clear it was political suicide so why would he do it? History will treat him kinder than you all perhaps. Not that I like this war or everything he does. I really think if he thought he could wait until after the midterms, he would have. He doesn't seem that stupid to me. So we'll see if we live long enough, I guess.

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