The emails and comments came in fast last night as the Democratic wave swelled hour by hour. Here are some of the most interesting — your words, unedited.

(Also, a number of you did buy my argument that independent journalism is going to matter more than ever in the next two years and (re)subscribed. Thank you!)

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(Join the UT team!)

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Shazia M:

I wanted to mention that I am a longtime subscriber and am happy to support you and others such as Matt Taibbi as well as the Free Press and the National Review. You provide a very valuable service and I truly appreciate it.

I agree with you regarding Trump. He frittered away the first two years of his presidency with bad decisions and some bad hires. I’m still angry about his getting rid of Vinay Prasad and Marty Makary at the FDA. Hopefully the American people will realize their mistake in voting in these progressives in 2028 or at least by 2030. I have a 16 year old daughter and I worry about sending her to college in 2 years in this crazy environment.

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Tom D:

Keep going, Alex. You’re doing great work. I am a very conservative voter who is not at all surprised by the results tonight. America gave Trump and the Republicans ONE LAST CHANCE to save the country we loved and they executed a Judas-level betrayal. Trump turned it into one long ego trip…while Congress sat on its hands the whole time (except for rewarding its donors). We’re like the emotionally abused child, ever disappointed by his alcoholic father who makes grandiose promises yet can’t even stay sober enough to make it to the school play.

Two years of serving everyone else but us. I’m done with all of them.

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Jay J:

Yes, Trump’s second term and primarily this retarded war are absolutely abysmal, but I just don’t see how a voter who recognized the clown show of 2021-2024 can look at the Democrats this year and say, “yea, they’re going to be better.”

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Lisa:

I voted for Trump three times and I am furious with him for handing Congress over to the Democrats. Many independents and former Biden voters took a chance on him and he totally squandered the opportunity to show that Republicans are for the working people. Instead he began a foreign war, went ballistic on tariffs, released poorly trained ICE agents into communities, allowed Musk and his tech bros to wreak havoc on federal workers, became obsessed with the ballroom and Kennedy Center, and enacted tax legislation that by and large helped the wealthy - all while dismissing the real economic pain the the average American is going through.

I supported his policies, but even so, one can agree that illegal migrant criminals should be removed from the country while also understanding that Americans do not want to see babies being ripped out of their mothers arms by masked men. One can support reducing the federal bureaucracy while also recognizing that putting Elon Musk and his tech bros in charge of the bureaucracy was a mistake.

One can say that Iran shouldn't have a nuclear weapon, while also questioning how the administration could have not predicted and planned for Iran's determination not to surrender or to rely on Iranian students to overthrow the Ayotollah. Trump wasted his political capital on things that did not help Americans and it's so frustrating that his lack of foresight - or perhaps just his massive ago - led to this blue wave. I fear for 2028…

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Erik:

I hate to say I told you so to all the Republicans who supported Trump over DeSantis in 2024. Republicans are getting our asses kicked even in deep red states, yet we’re still performing relatively well in Florida. Clearly the voters are happy with DeSantis and he is the reason why Donalds and Moody are winning. Tonight would be a much better outcome if DeSantis was president now. Perhaps Trump should resign now and let Vance take over. Otherwise we’ll probably get our asses kicked again in 2028.

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And, finally, Justin B kept it short and sweet:

Trump should be happy. He asked everyone to vote as if he were running, and he got what he asked for.

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