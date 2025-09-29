Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
5hEdited

Friends disinvited me from weddings. Family disinvited me from holidays. Employer fired me. All over the jab. None of them have ever admitted they made a mistake. These are the same “well educated” people who masked up, supported George Floyd riots, and celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death. You cannot reason with a demoralized person.

On the bright side, we have all built new communities and forged authentic bonds around shared values of truth and freedom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
William Abbott's avatar
William Abbott
4h

I have close relatives, and we no longer talk 'politics' or anything related to public policy or religion. In other words, we don't talk about substantive matters apart from children, etc. At least we still talk. Nobody cut anybody off. But the distance is there, and the distance grows greater, less contact less conversation, way less. They will never apologize or admit they were wrong. And I wasn't wrong. That is where it will remain until the end of our lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
151 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture