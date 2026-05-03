Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Ed Powell's avatar
Ed Powell
12h

I've paid for a subscription to your SubStack since I first found you, back in the Dark Times, back in the covid era. Worth every penny.

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Erich Sielaff's avatar
Erich Sielaff
11h

We don't always agree, but I always learn something. Seems you have the same idea. How decidedly un-leftist. Always enjoy the debates.

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