(Note: I sent this email this morning to free subscribers, but I’m resending it to everyone in case monthly subscribers want to switch to yearly - or anyone wants to give a gift!)

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Last week, at the Hillsdale College symposium, someone came up to me and said, “I’ve been reading you for years, I appreciate your work, and I finally decided I had to support it.”

Thank you!

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Subscribe now - for 20% off!

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No one has to support UT. But without you, I could not spend my time researching and writing the stories that matter to me, and to you. I might be a writer - I don’t know what else to do with myself - but I would not be an independent journalist. Your subscriptions make this work possible.

Subscribers get benefits, too. As you know, I use paywalls only rarely. But as a subscriber, you will never have to worry about one. You will also get full access to the archives (well over 1000 articles) and the chance to join the discussion and comment on posts.

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(And it’s all on sale!)

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For the next three days, you can do all that for 20 percent off the usual price! I haven’t run one of these discounts in a while, so if you’ve been waiting to subscribe, this is your chance.

I hope you’ll take it.

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But the offer expires May 6, so act soon!