Sean Wilentz thinks all the good thinks!

Wilentz, a history professor at Princeton University, hates Donald Trump. He likes progressivism (if it’s not too progressive). He likes both Clintons. No doubt he believes in science. Of course he believes in science.

Wilentz thinks all these good thinks from his house on Edgehill Road in the beautiful town of Princeton, New Jersey. But now Wilentz has a problem.

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