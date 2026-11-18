The Information Age sure was fun while it lasted!

If you’ve tried to fly in the last week… or check your bank account… or, you know, go to your job at the National Security Agency… you may have noticed a glitch in The Matrix. It’s deja vu all over again.

So far, government officials and corporate executives claim these crises have nothing to do with artificial intelligence.

But coming a month after the disclosure of an AI-discovered “vulnerability” that allows hackers to exploit 70 percent of Websites, these denials ring hollow. At least for now, AI is finding holes in the software and database systems that underlie modern life faster than humans can fix them. And as a hacker-turned-venture capitalist told me last night, the problem is likely to get worse before it gets better.

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