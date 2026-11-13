Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lois Lassiter's avatar
Lois Lassiter
11h

I'm a nobody. I put myself through two college degrees and vet school. Vets don't make a ton. I started my first clinic in 2000 and went bankrupt by 2003.....out of my OWN stupidity. Back to square one. My first house was a foreclosure. I never had any family or other advantages. I was willing to work 7 days a week to get something done. I didn't waste money on vacations or stupid shit.

This is the key. I see people all the time making maybe 100K/yr with a couple of kids. Maxxing out credit cards to go to fucking Disney......and then complain about not having enough.

Growing up, we NEVER went to amusement parks as a family. My mother was a single mom school teacher. Not in our budget. We spent a week camping at the state park nearby and had fun.....

Everything is so skewed right now.

We are ALL rich relatively speaking. No one knows how to live within their means....I mean the federal government is the leader on this, aren't they?

As long as people think they deserve everything everyone else has all the time, they will never get anywhere.

Life is not fair. Life will never be fair. At least here, still, if you work hard enough, you CAN get somewhere.

Reply
Share
15 replies
Robert Mounger's avatar
Robert Mounger
12h

The USA as a whole is $40Trillion in debt. Donkeys or Elephants, we borrow & spend $1T every 100 days.

In 2000 1gm of gold cost $9 Right now 1gm of gold costs $125.

This economy is a mountain of accelerating debt.

Reply
Share
18 replies
115 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.