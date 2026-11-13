Chicago. The City of Big Shoulders. The Windy City. The Second (now third) City.

And, oh yeah, Woketown.

For years, Chicago, even more than New York or Los Angeles, has been a boogeyman for American conservatives. I get it.

Lori Lightfoot, who was mayor until 2023, infamously shut the city’s beloved lakefront to enforce Covid lockdowns (because everyone knows respiratory viruses spread faster on gusty beaches than in confined rooms) — and then posted videos of herself singing and baking at home with her wife.

When the city decided Lightfoot was too ridiculous for a second term, it replaced her in 2023 with Brandon Johnson, who if anything leans even further left. Chicago keeps issuing new debt to fund its deficits, while property taxes on homes soar. Johnson’s latest brilliant proposal is a corporate “head tax” on workers of companies with over 125 workers, which even the city council has already rejected as ruinous.

Public transportation is a mess. The schools are worse. Enrollment has dropped by about 25 percent since 2010 — about 100,000 students. But total spending has risen about 60 percent, to over $30,000 per student (though Chicago arguably gets a bargain compared to the $50,000-plus per student New York now spends).

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(Less than $50,000 a year. And you get so much more!)

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No surprise, Johnson’s approval ratings are currently at 23 percent, though that figure hasn’t stopped him laying plans to run for reelection next year.

Let’s not forget the great Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax of 2019, either.

Meanwhile, actual crime in Chicago remains far above most other big cities. Murders reached a generational high of 805 in 2021, during the post-George Floyd crime spree. They have fallen sharply since, tracking the national trend. Still, Chicago is on pace for over 400 homicides in 2026, 50 percent more than New York, which has three times its population.

And yet.

I visited Chicago this week — I was talking about the risks of cannabis to a highway safety conference. (Don’t get me started, I know.) The conference was in the suburbs, but I found my way downtown, seeing the Loop for the first time in a few years.

The numbers are real.

But downtown Chicago looks great, richer and fancier than ever. A building boom has transformed the southern and western sides of downtown, particularly an area called the West Loop, which is filled with new apartment buildings, fancy restaurants and hotels, and the kind of designer lifestyle nonsense stores once confined to Miami and Los Angeles. Developers have put 31,000 new rental apartments downtown since 2015, even though the city as a whole has not grown.

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(Downtown Chicago. Think Dubai, with better* weather)

*Depending on taste.

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That pretty three-level stacked glass building on the left is the St. Regis Chicago, a 1,200-foot “super-tall” hotel and condominium complex that opened in 2023. Full floor apartments there run $7 million and up, and they are selling.

Not bad for a city that famously has two seasons: winter and the Fourth of July.

One of the not-so-hidden themes of the World Cup was how foreign visitors, particularly Europeans, were constantly stunned by the wealth on display practically everywhere (stupidly, Chicago didn’t host any games, it couldn’t get its act together, good governance at work).

The United States has serious income inequality. But it also has the greatest concentration of wealth the world has ever seen — and that wealth is not confined to billionaires or centimillionaires, the 0.01 percent buying those St. Regis penthouses.

Successful professionals and small business owners make far more here than in Europe or other rich countries. These are the tens of thousands of lawyers making over a million dollars a year as partners at big law firms — and the hundreds of thousands of associates making mid-six-figures salaries working for them. They are the doctors who have sold their group practices to hospitals, the software engineers starting at $850,000 a year to code for Anthropic.

They are also the men and women who have quietly built small fortunes running fracking support companies or building suburban apartment complexes or opening fast-food franchises. The top 7 to 10 percent of American households live very well, thanks to a combination of income, smart (or lucky) investments, or both. (I include people over 65 with nominally low incomes but no mortgages and significant accumulated wealth in this group.)

We now have 25 million to 35 million people filling those fancy West Loop restaurants and spending $8,000 on four-day trips to Disney World. Much of American business focuses on serving the luxury and near-luxury consumer markets.

The effects are visible everywhere, from the fact an average new car now costs over $51,000 to the rise of concierge medicine to ever-fancier airport lounges to the beautiful new houses that are nowhere near the beach in Florida but still cost well over $1 million.

Even Chicago, long a middle-class city, a unionized answer to the income inequality of the coasts, is far from immune. Despite the rental building boom downtown, rents are much higher there than the rest of the city, and rising faster — 5.3 percent between mid-2025 and mid-2026, to $3,124 a month, on average.

The rich are indeed getting richer.

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I hope I don’t sound judgmental. As long as you haven’t broken the law, you’re entitled to spend your hard (or easy)-earned cash as you see fit. Americans should be glad the United States is productive enough to support these salaries, and that our technology sector has created so much wealth for so many people who have invested in it in addition to its creators.

But I cannot help wondering of the sheer size of the class of people living very well has helped to mute the dissent and discontent not just of the poor, but of middle class Americans, who really have been squeezed in the last few years by inflation, rising home prices and property taxes, and medical and education costs.

Count me in the group that believes federal inflation figures seem to be underestimating price increases, though I am not entirely sure why. But even the headline charts show clearly that inflation has been significantly higher since 2020 compared to the previous three decades.

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(See for yourself!)

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And ordinary Americans are sick of inflation.

Voter anger over rising prices under the Biden Administration opened the way for Donald Trump to win in 2024. Trump’s failure to get prices under control, due to tariffs and the misbegotten Iran war, is one of the two most important reasons Democrats thumped Republicans last week. (The other was the billions of dollars Trump and his family have grifted from cryptocurrency scams and Middle Eastern powers. Americans don’t want the presidency to be for sale.)

For the wealthiest 10 percent of Americans, inflation is mostly a curiosity. Their stocks and homes cushion them from rising prices.

For the super-rich, inflation doesn’t even register. Don’t take it from me. As podcaster and investor Jason Calacanis posted on X on Thursday:

As I’ve said on the podcast, one you pass a certain income level inflation means absolutely nothing to you.

I noticed when my strip steaks went from $60 to $80 to $120 — but it had zero impact on my behavior



I have friends who haven’t flown commercial or been to a supermarket since 2000… they don’t understand what persistent 3-5% inflation has had on half the country

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Unfortunately, both parties seem to lack the political will at this point for the fiscal and monetary tightening required to squeeze inflation back under 2 percent.

By the late 1970s, inflation was so clearly a crisis the public tolerated Paul Volcker, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, raising short-term interest rates to about 20 percent, shocking the economy, causing a severe recession, and ultimately putting the United States on a path to decades of low inflation.

Now we are in the politics of free everything. Both Republicans and Democrats are content to run (two) trillion-dollar deficits; Democrats fight even modest Medicaid cuts and are about to propose a new federal spending spree. Meanwhile, Trump is pushing the Fed to lower interest rates, which would likely worsen inflation.

In blue states, incompetent Democratic governance worsens the problem locally (hello, Chicago), forcing average people to pay high property taxes for bloated local bureaucracies and lousy public schools. It is no accident huge numbers of public employees in states like Illinois and New York retire in their fifties — sometimes their forties — and take themselves south to enjoy their lifetime pensions. Those pensions are inflation-adjusted, too, making retired public servants the rare middle-class workers who don’t worry much about rising prices.

Everyone else does, though.

Would the public accept an honest conversation about inflation, and leaders who explain that short-term pain for everyone — including the wealthy, whose stocks and other financial assets would likely be hurt — may be necessary to squeeze the excesses from the system? I don’t know.

But the fact the 10 percent of Americans with the most money and political power have less reason to worry about inflation than everyone else isn’t helping our politics.

Creating wealth is great. But we need to make sure the system doesn’t feel (and isn’t) completely unfair to people just getting by.