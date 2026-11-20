(PART TWO on the resurgence of measles in the United States: Why exaggerating the risks of the measles vaccine is counterproductive.

Part One, on what’s really driving the rise in cases, is here.)

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Measles is back in the United States.

And the anti-vaccine counterreaction to its rise has been just as predictable as legacy media (over)reaction to it.

On X, Substack, and YouTube, the usual suspects claim either that measles is not dangerous (no one would have died if they got Vitamin A!), that the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is more dangerous than measles, or both.

But the facts don’t support those arguments.

Yes, measles is generally mild. Not always, though. Generations of data show that even in countries with advanced medical systems, the virus kills somewhere between 1 in 1,000 and 1 in 2,000 people who become sick enough to be diagnosed.

Between 2008 and 2023, France reported 26 deaths from just over 30,000 measles cases, for example. Last year, Europe as a whole reported eight deaths in 7,655 cases.

Some infections may be mild and unreported, so the true “infection fatality rate” is no doubt lower than this case fatality rate. But, especially for kids, measles is more dangerous than respiratory viruses like the flu or Covid.

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(Whole lot of measles going on)

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If a safe and effective measles vaccine is available, giving it to kids makes sense.

And the MMR vaccine is generally safe and effective.

Can it have side effects, including febrile seizures in some children (particularly when it is given with the chickenpox vaccine as MMRV)?

Yes. I have written about those risks. The Centers for Disease Control and health bureaucrats have tried to undersell them, and that’s wrong.

Overall, though, the vaccine is safer than getting measles. Anti-vaccine advocates point to a February study that found 193 post-measles or MMR vaccine deaths since 1995 in the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS).

But even if all those reports are true and accurate (and some are almost certainly not), they translate into about six deaths annually, after roughly 3.5 million American measles vaccinations. That’s about 1 death per 600,000 vaccinations.

Even assuming that the death rate from measles infections is vastly overstated and only 1 in 10,000 children will die from an infection, the measles death rate is about 60 times as high as the vaccine death rate.

Why hasn’t that equation had any real-world impact?

Because, thanks to herd immunity, even unvaccinated kids have not been exposed to the real risk of measles. The United States used the MMR vaccine to stamp out measles locally, then largely avoided importing it for a generation, enabling unvaccinated kids to avoid exposure. (A 2019 CDC presentation reported that 97 percent of measles cases in 2018 were “import-associated.”)

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(Some accidental honesty from public health, circa 2019)

SOURCE

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But herd immunity is gone now. Uncontrolled immigration under the Biden Administration set the stage for a measles resurgence. Now the curtain has risen.

And measles is so contagious that if it becomes endemic again, everyone who is not vaccinated is likely to get it. The only way to avoid the risk is to take the vaccine, which is highly effective — and not just for months or years, but for decades.

Real-world statistics bear this protection out. Even though over 90 percent of Americans are vaccinated against measles, 96 percent of cases this year occurred in people who were not vaccinated, according to the CDC.

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(C-D-C what I mean?)

SOURCE

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When I make these arguments, readers sometimes complain, You were the leading voice against Covid vaccines! How can you say this? Who got to you?

I can’t believe I have to say this, but I will: the answer is no one. No one got to me. Nothing got to me. Except the facts.

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(The facts. For pennies a day. Without fear or favor, but with your help.)

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The mRNA Covid “vaccines” were ineffective after a few months (at best), used a novel biotechnology we still only barely understand, caused far too many serious side effects including heart and autoimmune problems, and were particularly inappropriate for children.

Measles/MMR vaccines have none of those problems.

That’s why, even though I deeply dislike the media hysteria about measles, I believe the MMR vaccine makes sense for children and have given it to my own children.

Most Americans have made the same choice. Rates of MMR vaccination for kids remain over 90 percent, compared to well under 10 percent for Covid jabs. Americans understand not all vaccines are the same.

But by refusing to acknowledge that obvious truth, vaccine and pharmaceutical industry skeptics lose credibility on issues where they might win converts, such as pushing back against influenza jabs or endless prescription drug advertising.

And at a time when Big Pharma has beaten back MAHA and won more power and influence than ever, the skeptics can’t afford to score on themselves.

(End of Part Two)