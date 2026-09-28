Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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David Babkow's avatar
David Babkow
Sep 28

Alex demonstrates how conventional wisdom wizards like him keep us mired in do-nothing government. He would kick the can down the road on all matters that may negatively affect the next election. That's why we have done nothing about Iran for 47 years until now. Political courage is something seldom seen. Our actions in Iran and Venezuela and with the tariffs will make us stronger down the road. Whiners like Alex will never understand.

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Just Joe's avatar
Just Joe
Sep 28

"Republicans have done basically nothing since, and voters have noticed." Correct. However, blackpill all you want during the primaries, but the idea that voting for communists to some how stick it to Trump (who doesn't care) or incumbent members of congress (who don't care) is retarded.

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