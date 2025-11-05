Unreported Truths

Ryan Murray
2h

Ya it's the economy. Inflation is still out of control. Once again the government is lying. I live in an upper middle class neighborhood and everyone is talking about credit card debt and groceries. How any one lives under $150k now is beyond me. The kids can't afford houses because prices still aren't down and interest rates are still up.

And Trump spent way way too much time on foriegn affairs like Iran and Israel. People outside of Washington truly do not care about the middle east and don't want to be involved there at all. So Trump didn't get inflation down and focused too much abroad. 2026 will be a bloodbath.

Patrick Conrad
2h

Love reading your stuff Alex, but this column was simply a non sequitur. Whether or not Trump thinks he’s a king - I disagree with you on that - has NOTHING to do with the reproducible fact over many election cycles that prove that Democrats do not vote based on issues, but on power. The average idiot on NYC sidewalks has no comprehension of the issues or can enunciate rational solutions, yet will vote Democrat every time. The average northern Virginia resident believes in government as the be-all, and will vote Democrat despite all of the demonstrable good that Youngkin accomplished, notwithstanding that he kept a rhetorical distance from Trump. And New Jersey is famous for repeatedly hitting itself in the head with a hammer, and never pausing to ask why it hurts. These people have Democrats power as the core faith, and Trump has nothing to do with that.

