An alarm rang for Republicans and Donald Trump last night.

Are they self-aware enough to hear it?

The Democratic Party is bleeding. But yesterday Democrats easily won governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey - and every close race in the Virginia legislature.

On X, the excuses from the right are flowing: these are just blue states. Who cares? Not really. Virginia is basically 50/50. Even New Jersey had a close governor’s race in 2021. Nope, this was the first real chance voters have had to weigh in on Trump’s second term. And they are not happy.

Too bad, because Trump’s notched some important wins.

The flood of illegal immigration? That’s over. He’s locked lower taxes in place, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 is up almost 20 percent this year. He has put a stake in the Biden administration’s foolish efforts to decarbonize. He’s pushed crucial cultural change on far-left colleges and universities.

On foreign policy, he’s defanged Iran — a step that paved the way for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas — and stood firm against Russia. And of course he’s done all this in the face of constant legacy media negativity.

So what’s the problem?

Trump increasingly seems to think he was elected king, not president.

He has made clear this year he believes his executive power is basically unlimited. Substantively, he and his advisers have ignored Congress as they try to shrink and reshape the government. Culturally, Trump appears to want to remake the government in his image. (He literally tore down part of the White House for a ballroom he wants.) Personally, he and his family have made billions of dollars on cryptocurrency deals that are seamy at best.

And while some of the far-left rhetoric around Charlie Kirk’s death was hateful, it is simply not true that major leftist charities are fomenting revolution. Further, the MAGA movement has not exactly been careful with its words over the last decade.

Finally, Trump needs to stop talking about sending active-duty soldiers into American cities and “joking” - if that’s what he’s doing - about a third term. The Constitution is entirely clear on this. Besides he will be 83 in 2028. Enough is enough. Joe Biden was too old last year, and Trump will be too old then.

By the way, I’m not even including prosecuting James Comey or even Letitia James on this list. I don’t know if these cases will stop the cycle of lawfare or accelerate it, but Comey and James went after Trump with everything they had and I cannot blame him for wanting retribution.

As you know, I voted for Trump last year. I said so publicly. I’m still glad I did. As Kamala Harris’s memoir made clear, she had no policy ideas except to find more ways to expand the government and give away still more money.

And the Democratic base is only moving further left, as New York City’s insane decision to elect a socialist as its mayor proved yesterday.

The voters who chose Zohran Mamdani don’t seem to know that the United States is firmly a center-right country. Most Americans believe in hard work and capitalism. They believe in our Constitution and the rights it enumerates, including free speech and the right to own weapons for personal defense. They do want a Democratic Party that believes in unlimited genders — or unlimited taxpayer handouts.

But the results in New Jersey and Virginia are a clear sign that Americans do not want a king either, or even a President who’s pretending to be one and tries to govern through executive order instead of doing the hard work of working with Congress to pass legislation.

If that’s the only choice they’re given, they will vote Democratic.

Donald Trump and the people whispering in his ear in the White House may not want to hear that reality. But the Republican Party must, and soon.