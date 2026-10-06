Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
Oct 6Edited

Alex, this is spot on. People are just idiots and this scare is right up there with Hochul taking emergency powers in NY over measles cases (almost certainly uninteresting) that were brought by unvetted immigrants (almost certainly) to suspend the rule of law once again and to create a panic conveniently just before her election which is looking surprisingly questionable for her. Plague is not difficult to handle (very antibiotic sensitive) as long as you get to it quickly. I have cared for a couple cases over the years (yes, it is endemic in the US). But the gullible public just seems to fall for it over and over...and it is so conveniently timed to scare the Democrat voting public. Sheesh.

Reply
Share
11 replies
RichT's avatar
RichT
Oct 6

My wife’s in St Petersburg till Thursday. Are you saying to wear two masks when I pick her up at JFK?

Reply
Share
5 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture