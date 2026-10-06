Here we go again.

On Sunday, a X post hyping a “plague outbreak” in Siberia went viral. Almost 6 million people have now seen it. “5 hospitals now under QUARANTINE,” the post warned, throwing in siren and biohazard emojis to pump the drama further.

You will be shocked - shocked! - to hear the post came from Annie Jacobsen, a Pulitzer-winning reporter whose new book, “Biological War,” tells the story of “a lab accident, a bio-attack, a global pandemic, and the collapse of human society.”

Just like The Stand. Only Annie’s a reporter, see? This is serious business and very real. Thus the siren emojis!

Good news, though. Biological War is currently #76 on Amazon.

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(No Pulitzers here. Just the truth.)

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Here’s what we actually know about the “plague outbreak.”

A 28-year-old technician at a Russian biological research lab in Siberia died of pneumonia on the night of Thu., Oct. 1, possibly after being exposed to Y. pestis (plague) bacteria in a lab accident.

On Sunday, Russian authorities said they had taken “anti-epidemic measures,” and about 200 people have been quarantined and hospitals closed to the public. Russian media outlets have also offered unconfirmed reports that the technician’s apartment building has repeatedly been disinfected.

At this point, that’s pretty much the whole story. Neither Russia nor any other countries have reported any other deaths. The Russian government has so far even refused to confirm the technician actually died of plague.

So why has this become international news?

First, pneumonic plague is very deadly, if it is not treated with antibiotics. And although it is not easily transmissible person-to-person, infected people can sometimes spread it by coughing. (In other words, it generally spreads via droplets, rather than being truly airborne like Covid or influenza.)

Second, the Soviet Union had a large offensive biological weapons research program that included plague, supposedly including efforts to make antibiotic-resistant plague bacteria. Russia has likely continued those efforts.

Third, the secretive, weird, and dishonest Russian government is behaving in secretive, weird, and dishonest ways about the case. Articles about the technician’s death have been posted and scrubbed from the Internet, and Russia has released very little information.

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(Why always Boris?)

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Those are all legitimate reasons to pay attention to the situation.

But it is very likely the death was nothing more than a tragic accident, that the Russian reaction is simply authoritarian-state bureaucracy in action, and that this one-person “outbreak” will not spread. The laboratory where the technician worked is a civilian facility that’s almost 100 years old and is not a super-secure BSL-4 lab, by Jacobsen’s own comment. In other words, there’s no reason to believe it was working on weaponizing plague.

But that version of the story isn’t clickbait.

And Jacobsen and the biodefense and infectious disease researchers she parrots have every reason to play up these threats. Scaring people is the best way to sell books and get research funding, and the sad truth is that natural pandemics are rare indeed. Not counting Covid, which virologists almost certainly caused, the last major respiratory virus pandemic occurred over a century ago.

What about engineered viruses and bacteria? In reality, biological weapons are essentially useless as weapons. They are uncontrollable once released, far more lethal to old people than military-age men, expensive and difficult to develop and deliver. And they face an inevitable tradeoff between lethality and contagiousness.



Rudimentary biological weapons were popular hundreds of years ago but went out of favor by 1900. Modern kinetic weapons are far more lethal for the price, chemical weapons are easier to make and use, and nuclear are the only doomsday/balance-of-power devices that nation-states need. No terrorist group has ever managed to develop biological weapons, despite diligent efforts.

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So, as usual, bioweapons and infectious disease scientists are trying to exploit a crisis (if not outright create one) to justify the billions of dollars in annual funding they receive.

Yesterday, Dr. Ashish K. Jha followed Jacobsen with a 10-post thread, explaining that he had “been gathering facts” and was “concerned.” If Jha’s name is familiar, it’s because he was one of the worst Covidians, a vocal supporter of mRNA jab mandates. In October 2021, he called for banning unvaccinated people from airplanes. Then he took over as the Covid response coordinator for the Biden Administration.

Jha’s thread was less alarmist than Jacobsen’s posts have been. Even so, it amounted to an ad for his new company, “BioRadarUSA,” which claims to be “turning biological data into early warning intelligence.” And it worked. Jha’s first post has now been seen more than 3 million times.

There is no one I’d rather take public health advice from (okay, maybe Andy Slavitt).

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(Help me stand up to the hype)

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Of course, it’s possible that for once the alarmists will be right.

Except it’s not, unless (the Russians really have been stupid enough to play with a crazy strain of weaponized plague in a medium-security laboratory). In a couple of weeks, the world’s attention will be back on Ebola or hantavirus or — more likely — bird flu, as we are moving into bird flu scare season.

The best thing about being an infectious disease salesman: always having another (potential) epidemic to sell!