Was Pfizer serving the United States in 2021?

Or the other way around?

On July 12, 2021, top Biden Administration scientists held an urgent call to discuss a surge in Covid infections in people who had gotten mRNA jabs not long before. The new cases raised a medically and politically loaded question: would Americans need “booster” jabs only months after receiving a two-shot mRNA regimen the White House had promised would save them from Covid?

But the scientists were not alone as they discussed what to do next.

Executives at Pfizer, the leading mRNA manufacturer, joined the call, according to emails released last week by Senator Rand Paul as part of his investigation into Covid’s origins. At the time, Pfizer was making tens of billions of dollars selling mRNA Covid vaccine jabs to the United States and other governments worldwide.

Pfizer’s participation baffled Dr. Francis Collins, the then-director of the National Institutes of Health. “I am totally confused now about the booster meetings,” Collins wrote to his deputies a few hours before the call. “[The] proposed agenda… includes Pfizer senior staff.”

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Indeed, the Pfizer officials on the call weren’t only scientists.

The emails show that Jonathan Selib — who was neither a physician nor a scientist, but a lawyer and Pfizer’s top lobbyist worldwide — was also invited to participate.

The emails do not explain why Selib, whose official title at Pfizer at the time was “senior vice president of global policy and public affairs,” was participating in a call with government scientists to discuss vaccine efficacy and the potential pros and cons of booster shots. Nor do they show if any other NIH scientists addressed the concerns Collins had raised.

Yet the call came at a delicate moment.

Less than two months before, Dr. Anthony Fauci had promised the risk of a resurgence of Covid was “extraordinarily low.” If enough people took mRNA shots the United States might “essentially eliminate the presence” of the virus, he told the Washington Post.

But in early July, even with the media still blaring about a “hot vax summer,” Israeli hospitals began to report a surge in new Covid patients.

These were vaccinated new Covid patients, older people who had received the shot in the first wave of Israel’s highly publicized mRNA jab campaign, which used only Pfizer’s shots. The “vaccines” seemed to have suddenly lost their ability to prevent Covid infections — not in decades or years, but a few months.

The Biden Administration had taken power in January promising to accelerate mRNA distribution and soothe the deep fears that many Democrats had over Covid. For the White House, any risk the mRNA jabs might fall short of expectations represented a massive political and medical problem.

For Pfizer, though, boosters presented a potential sales opportunity — particularly in combination with vaccine mandates that might force its jabs on unwilling adults.

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(Francis Collins had questions!)

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I was paying close attention to the sudden explosion in cases in Israel — probably as close as anyone in the world, including the NIH and Pfizer officials.

At the same time, the Biden Administration and Pfizer director Dr. Scott Gottlieb were paying close attention to me. Ultimately, the Biden White House joined with Gottlieb and Pfizer chairman Dr. Albert Bourla to coerce Twitter to ban me. Last month, the Department of Justice admitted the government had violated my First Amendment rights. I continue to sue Gottlieb and Bourla for their role.

So I find this email particularly interesting.

No, it does not by itself prove the conspiracy against me. But it offers yet more evidence of how closely Pfizer was entwined with the Biden administration in the summer of 2021, as the wheels were coming off the mRNA wagon.

Ever so slowly, the truth is coming out.

I have no doubt if James Lawrence and I can convince the Second Circuit to allow my lawsuit against Gottlieb and Bourla to proceed, we will find still more proof.

Our appeal is pending, with oral arguments likely this summer or early fall.

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(Yes, Tony Fauci really did think the vaccines would work. Oops!)

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