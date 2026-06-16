Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Dr. Joe P.'s avatar
Dr. Joe P.
4h

Somebody needs to go to jail. But I repeat myself … 🤷

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Paul R's avatar
Paul R
3h

Alex, great to read this piece and thanks for the link to your 2021 article: the comments then were, should we say, astute and right on. Seems like a bad dream from 5 years ago, but the downstream nightmare of sudden death, cancer and other side effects continues to haunt us. And the NYT still doesn't give a rats ass about truth!

Grateful for you and others shining the light, for Rand Paul and Ron Johnson, RFK Jr and all the physicians who spoke truth to power and suffered for it.

Hope you get your day in court!

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