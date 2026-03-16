Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Lekimball's avatar
Lekimball
10h

It was always risky. I'll agree with you there and nothing will be easy from here. I agree, too. But I imagine Israel will put boots on the ground and we might help with special forces, but if you are right about all this, this is why he acted at all. These people are not balanced and they intended terrible things. You can't just let them keep doing it.

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Barry Stanton's avatar
Barry Stanton
9h

Trump is the first president in 47 years who is trying to stop the 8th century barbarians from going nuclear instead of kicking the can down the road.

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