David Brooks is a conservative New York Times columnist (which means he’s not all that conservative). He’s smart, but he tends towards self-satisfied windbaggery. He’s a guy who didn’t tell readers he took money from a nonprofit he promoted - after he wrote a book called “The Road to Character.”

Hey, maybe he was taking the scenic route.

But Brooks just nailed it.

Did he ever. In a column called, “What if We’re the Bad Guys Here?” Brooks sought to explain the increasingly obvious fact that the prosecutions of Donald Trump are only strengthening him.

Trump now polls even with Joe Biden even though the economy is far stronger than it was six months ago. The United States has avoided recession (because we haven’t really dealt with inflation, and because where else can companies invest? Europe, which is halfway to tearing up its roads to make Greta Thunberg happy? China, where you can make all the money you like as long as Xi Jinping doesn’t notice?)

Presidential elections are supposedly referendums on economic growth: Are you better off today than you were four years ago? Yet neither solid growth and stock market recovery nor Trump’s indictments have helped Biden - or hurt Trump, who is now a near-lock to win the Republican nomination.

Ron DeSantis’s bizarre decision to focus on the homoerotic Nazi vote rather than his success keeping Florida open has helped Trump too. But Trump’s strength clearly is bigger than DeSantis’s problems. No other Republican candidate has a realistic shot either. (In fact, the causality may run the other way, as Trump drives DeSantis to desperate and stupid moves.)

So what’s going on?

Brooks has a theory, and it’s a good one. It sure matches my experience since 2020.

