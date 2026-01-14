Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Osueyedoc's avatar
Osueyedoc
18m

They are breaking the law when disobeying direct orders from an ICE agent involved in an investigation/apprehension mission. They all deserve to be arrested when stalking ICE agents. They are doing it for the money and are paid anarchists. There is no middle ground on this issue.

Reply
Share
TampaT's avatar
TampaT
15m

@alex, why are you avoiding addressing another obvious obstacle that wasn't apparent during the civil rights movement? There is ample proof that many of these protestors, including the old ladies with whistles, are PAID agitators. Where is your investigative journalism?

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture