(I don’t often send here’s-why-UT-matters subscription outreach emails, but today seemed like a particularly good time. Here’s why.)

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A lot of you aren’t happy with me or the hormone replacement therapy articles. I haven’t heard Stay in your lane this often in a while.

Welp. I remember the Women’s Health Initiative paper in 2002. I’ve wondered why the medical and journalistic establishment (you know, everyone who pushed Covid shots) are pushing hormone therapy again. Had I missed a big new trial? Nope.

That fact doesn’t mean no one should ever reconsider HRT. It does mean that I won’t follow blindly. I am naturally contrarian, remember? That’s why you like me.

More importantly, I can afford to say what I think. I can’t promise I’m right. But I can promise financial incentives play no role in what I am writing. I don’t have a treatment to sell or prescribe you: not HRT or a natural remedy or an SSRI or anything else.

I work for you, and ONLY you.

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And that’s why I hope you will take this opportunity to support me.

Even if you are on HRT and expect to stay on it for many years you deserve to hear from someone who won’t benefit or lose in any way from your taking it.

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More to come on this. For as we all know, for better or worse, telling me Stay in your lane is like waving a red flag at a bull.

I hope that’s why you like me.

And if you do, please subscribe!