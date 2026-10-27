Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Gina C's avatar
Gina C
2h

The stay in your lane comments are absurd. Why do people have one opinion when it is something they do NOT support, and another when it is something they are using or could use in the future? And give me a break on the feminist BS, folks; a man CAN comment on medical treatment for women. I see nowhere that @alexberenson stated it did not work for symptoms BUT that it has its risks. Don't you want to know about the risks? You do get to decide what you do with that knowledge, so why be so defensive about hearing it? Keep exposing these things, please; do not stop because it is a women's health issue (or in any other box). I am disappointed that my fellow readers cannot appreciate the facts (do what they will with them).

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Joshua Ramos Levine's avatar
Joshua Ramos Levine
2h

Do cholesterol next!

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