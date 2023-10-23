Osama bin Laden was Saudi. Not Afghan.

But after bin Laden planned the Sept. 11 attacks from camps in Afghanistan, no one doubted the United States could demand Afghanistan’s Taliban government evict him - and attack Afghanistan if the Talibs refused.

The leaders of Hamas are Palestinian. Not Qatari.

Yet two weeks after a Hamas attack on Israel that in its barbarity dwarfed Sept. 11, they continue to live in luxury in Qatar, a tiny Persian Gulf city-state.

As it prepares to invade the Gaza Strip, home to the Hamas fighters who slaughtered over 1,400 Israeli civilians, Israel seems to have forgotten its claim on Qatar, home to the men behind that slaughter.

In a conflict that is both necessary and has no good answers, focusing pressure on Qatar and attacking Hamas’s leaders there directly may be Israel’s cleanest short-term play, giving it the best hope of holding the moral high ground.

