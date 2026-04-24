Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Steenroid's avatar
Steenroid
14h

Don’t assume any of these people have morals.

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Elizabeth Sexworth's avatar
Elizabeth Sexworth
14h

Some of legislators are quite freaked out about the measles. Or are they? Is it about anti-Trump, anti-Kennedy or just the power change. It’s impossible to know the why. All that aside, everyone I grew up with had the measles. We aren’t talking about Marburg. I thought Kennedy did a good job comparing and contrasting measles rates in other countries. I didn’t see any questions about the dangers of the measles vax in the hearings. Pressure is needed to effect change.

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