The Fatherhood Manifesto can’t get here soon enough.

Today, the New York Times gave us a glimpse into what our liberal betters think of manhood, in a videotaped podcast called “America Has a Masculinity Crisis.”

This discussion included three people: two women and a childless man (per his Instagram, he is a "Dog Dad”). In other words, the Times did not stoop to include a father — much less one raising boys — in its conversation about masculinity.

Please consider how the left would have responded if the Times had run a panel on “Blackness in America” that included only white people.

Stop laughing! This isn’t funny.

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(Okay, maybe it is. But it isn’t free. Yep, the paywall has dragged itself out of bed for the first time in months. Step right up and subscribe! You’ll be glad you did.)