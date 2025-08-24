Culture me harder, daddy.

That seems to be the Democratic party motto these days.

The left keeps finding exciting new ways to show how out-of-touch it has become with average Americans — particularly men. Voters are returning the favor.

—

A quick and hopefully amusing Sunday read for your pleasure.

But first, two quick housekeeping notes.

Tomorrow is the LAST day for you to upgrade to founding membership (the $300 level on Substack) and get a “UTFM” T-shirt. We’re ordering tomorrow, so if you bought Nvidia in 2020, don’t miss out!

But if you didn’t (like me) and simply want to renew but have had trouble with Amex this summer, please just email me. I can now put subscriptions through manually.

Upgrade here:

—

It’s tough to have a two-party system when one party finds new ways seemingly every week of reminding voters of everything they hate about it.

The Democratic Party has been stepping on cultural rakes for a decade, from insisting that men should be allowed to play in women’s sports (trans women are women, only they’re not), to imposing speech codes (Latinx is not a word, Black is not capitalized), to pretending the police spend their days looking for unarmed black men to shoot.

The disdain that Democratic elites have for average Americans has become so obvious that Americans are fleeing in the party by the millions.

Even the New York Times acknowledged this reality last week, explaining

The Democratic Party Faces a Voter Registration Crisis

A non-paywalled view of the article is available at this link.

It is well worth reading. Even black (Black!) and Hispanic (Latinx!) voters are done with elite Democratic arrogance. Between the 2020 and 2024 elections — with a Democrat in the White House — Democrats lost 2.1 million voters, while Republicans gained 2.4 million.

Non-partisan political analysts described the Democratic crisis starkly:

“I don’t want to say, ‘The death cycle of the Democratic Party,’ but there seems to be no end to this,” said Michael Pruser, who tracks voter registration closely as the director of data science for Decision Desk HQ, an election-analysis site. “There is no silver lining or cavalry coming across the hill. This is month after month, year after year.”

—

So how have the Democrats responded this summer?

Well, in late July, they picked a fight with Sydney Sweeney over an denim ad in which she said she had great genes/jeans.

You have no doubt heard about the spot, umm, ad nauseam (see what I did there?), so I’m not going to repeat the arguments over it in detail. But, spoiler alert: if you’re arguing about how hot Sydney Sweeney is, you’re losing.

—

(Nothing comes between her and her Calvins Eagles)

—

The great sandwich throwing fiasco followed almost immediately.

An apparently intoxicated not-so-young man named Sean Charles Dunn in Washington, D.C. — our nation’s lobbyist-ridden capital — took offense to the presence of federal agents on its streets.

The BBC summed what came next thusly:

In a video… the suspect is heard calling the agents "fascists" and screaming profanities directed at them.

"Why are you here? I don't want you in my city," he yells before crossing the road.

He later returns and is seen hurling the wrapped [Subway] sandwich into the chest of a uniformed agent, who appears to be wearing a bulletproof vest.

He then flees on foot as officers give chase.

Or, as the New York Post put it, Dunn had a “hysterical hissyfit.”

The Post knew exactly what it meant, and so do you. Fair to say that Dunn, who was arrested for tossing the sandwich, doesn’t look like he’d be interested in Sydney Sweeney.

Did I mention Dunn works at the Department of Justice as an “international affairs specialist”? Or did, until it fired him. He has now been charged with felony assault, which is obviously absurd. But perhaps no more absurd than some of the (over)charging the Jan. 6 Capitol wanderers, I mean rioters, I mean insurrectionists faced. (NOT ALL, SOME.)

The left is now engaged in a futile effort to retcon Dunn as a hero for our time. On Friday, the Post offered this absurd headline:

How a thrown sub made ‘Sandwich Guy’ a resistance icon in Trump’s D.C.

Please. Dunn had a hysterical hissyfit and threw a sandwich (complete with, umm, “banana peppers,” because of course) at a guy in a bulletproof vest. He’s a Jussie Smollett for our time, only Jussie Smollett already has that job and won’t quit it.

—

Which brings us to Zohran Kwame Mamdani.

Mamdami is the Republican wet dream of a Democratic politician, a Ugandan-Indian Muslim Democratic Socialist who’s barely worked a day in his life and really, really wanted to defund the police in 2020. In June, he spanked Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for New York City's mayor, which means he’s almost certain to win the general election in November.

Since beating Cuomo, Mamdani has been dealing with a series of minor embarrassments, like his fancy wedding party in Uganda (nothing says Democratic Socialist like a three-day wedding party) and the fact that he lives in a rent-stabilized apartment in Queens despite making $142,000 annually in the New York state assembly.

But this weekend Mamdani outdid himself. A video posted yesterday on X shows him unable to bench-press 135 pounds unaided.

—

I’m sorry, 135 pounds should not be a tough press for a 33-year-old (non-trans) man. I am 52 and don’t think of myself as being in great shape and I have one working foot and I can throw up considerably more than that.

The whole fiasco is particularly embarrassing because no one made Mamdani get on that bench. Is he so clueless he thought he’d look good?

He’s supposed to a Democratic Socialist Ubermensch. He will freeze the rent, he will stand up to real Donald Trump, he will defund the police and lead us into a paradise of social workers who hypnotize criminals into laying down their pistolas (oh, wait, he isn’t promising to defund the police anymore).

But how’s he going to do any of that if he can’t even get 135 pounds off his chest?

And just like that (to steal the title of yet ANOTHER canceled woke fiasco this summer), the Democrats lost another 100,000 (135,000?) voters.

—

(But I don’t want to lose you! So join Unreported Truths. I’ll bench 225 if enough of you do. Or at least 205. I promise.)

—

Mamdani’s still going to win, though. He’s not just the future of New York City, he’s the future of the Democratic Party. Molly Jong-Fast took a break from defaming her mother to say so. (And JD Vance sure hopes she’s right!)

Hope you’ve had a great summer.