The reason is because there’s a huge disparity between people with assets (ie real estate or stocks, for example) and those that don’t have any assets. If you have any sort of assets like a house or stocks since the Financial Crisis, you became fabulously rich. If you just made a paycheck, you were left behind. This is the income inequality created by Zero Interest Rates. From 2009 to 2021, it was like a slowly boiling a frog and people felt the pain slowly.

When inflation went crazy in 2021 that was when it broke people. Prices for groceries went crazy and now you have a generation of young people with no assets that have to work 2 or 3 jobs just to make ends meet.

This is where we are now and they can see rich people with assets doing well and they and their friends are living 4 people in a 1 br apartment and working 2 jobs just to tread water.

It’s a depressing existence and yes, we need to reset prices and things like rent. We have to stop hedge funds from buying up apartments and single family homes so that the next generation can afford them. It’s insane.

I am a 5%* earner. (*Actually, I was mistaken, I am much closer to a 10% earner. Sorry for the error.) In other words, retired middle class. I am "comfortably" waiting for my Social Security to be reduced by the time I am 78, by 25%. The whole key to success is to reduce spending (by government) and increase wages of average Americans. My bet is that when we return manufacturing jobs to the US, we will be paying our workers more money. Labor will be more scarce, which will make workers highly in demand. Reversing 30 years of outsourcing our jobs won't happen overnight and sadly, the Democrats are fighting this tooth and nail. Why? Because a dependent class is their constituency. They don't want to see workers do better, they want to leverage discontent into votes. It is ugly and why I hate Progressives and Socialists.

