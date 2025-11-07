Why do so many Americans feel so financially stressed when the overall economy is strong?
A (well-to-do) reader offers a thoughtful take on problems that go past inflation...
By most measures, the American economy is in excellent shape.
America’s economic output is now about $30 trillion — $85,000 per person, far more than other big countries. The United States still accounts for one-quarter of the world’s total output, the same share as 35 years ago. China’s rise has come mostly at the expense of Europe and Japan, while American technology giants lead the world.
The recent numbers are good too. Unemployment is just 4 percent, while the United States grew almost 3 percent last year, even faster this spring. Stocks are up.
And yet.
And yet many, if not most, average Americans feel squeezed. The numbers may look good, but the economy doesn’t feel good to them. Why? Inflation is one obvious reason, as I wrote today. Raging health-care costs are another.
But the problems run even deeper. And after today’s piece I got a reader email that I think captures two more of them — about the rise of corporate monopolies and the growing imbalance between corporate profits and wages — smartly and concisely.
It’s too good not to share, so I’m sharing it. Enjoy.
Hi Alex,
Thanks for what you do. I’ve been following you since COVID days and really appreciate your work.
I’d like to add two points to your discussion on inflation. Before I do, as important context, I’m a management consultant. My clients are Fortune 500s, and I’m a ‘1%’ income earner.
1) We need to have a serious national discussion on market concentration and monopoly power among our businesses. Nearly every industry - including staples and discretionary sectors - have gone through wave after wave of consolidation.
Today in many industries there is an illusion of competition which is helping to keep prices stubbornly high while margins / profits as a share of GDP [gross domestic product] are near historic highs. And don’t get me wrong, I’m a red-blooded capitalist, but today’s market structures are more crony capitalism than they are true capitalism.
2) The only way to address the problems you’re outlining is pain for the economy. Some combination of asset prices falling, profit margins falling, and more price increases is inevitable. We can’t make home prices more affordable if prices don’t fall (lower interest rates aren’t enough).
The American economy holistically needs to earn more income1, which inevitably means we need to increase income earned by the bottom 50 percent, which means reshoring which means cost of goods rise or margins fall. We also can’t deficit spend our way out of this problem ... that just kicks the can down the road.
In my view that means things will get worse before they get better. It’s likely that more Mamdanis will surface offering solutions that are redistributive in nature.
—
The reason is because there’s a huge disparity between people with assets (ie real estate or stocks, for example) and those that don’t have any assets. If you have any sort of assets like a house or stocks since the Financial Crisis, you became fabulously rich. If you just made a paycheck, you were left behind. This is the income inequality created by Zero Interest Rates. From 2009 to 2021, it was like a slowly boiling a frog and people felt the pain slowly.
When inflation went crazy in 2021 that was when it broke people. Prices for groceries went crazy and now you have a generation of young people with no assets that have to work 2 or 3 jobs just to make ends meet.
This is where we are now and they can see rich people with assets doing well and they and their friends are living 4 people in a 1 br apartment and working 2 jobs just to tread water.
It’s a depressing existence and yes, we need to reset prices and things like rent. We have to stop hedge funds from buying up apartments and single family homes so that the next generation can afford them. It’s insane.
I am a 5%* earner. (*Actually, I was mistaken, I am much closer to a 10% earner. Sorry for the error.) In other words, retired middle class. I am "comfortably" waiting for my Social Security to be reduced by the time I am 78, by 25%. The whole key to success is to reduce spending (by government) and increase wages of average Americans. My bet is that when we return manufacturing jobs to the US, we will be paying our workers more money. Labor will be more scarce, which will make workers highly in demand. Reversing 30 years of outsourcing our jobs won't happen overnight and sadly, the Democrats are fighting this tooth and nail. Why? Because a dependent class is their constituency. They don't want to see workers do better, they want to leverage discontent into votes. It is ugly and why I hate Progressives and Socialists.