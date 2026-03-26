Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Larsen's avatar
Karen Larsen
3h

At the risk of redundancy because I have posted this previously, I am 79 and never took the Covid shot and only once had a flu shot--the year our middle grandson was born with serious heart defects--and doctors said we could not be around him unless we were protected. By the way, he is going to be 21 and has been perfectly healthy since he had open heart surgery at the age of eight months. I have watched friends and family members who religiously get all the shots the doctors recommend--some are still getting Covid shots--get sick time and time again while my husband, who is 80, and I, just keep chugging along. So I guess my bottom line is that there are some situations where we need doctors such as our grandson's surgery, but for the most part, I just want them to leave me alone--especially at my age.

Reply
Share
2 replies
PDG's avatar
PDG
3h

One word: Kickback.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Berenson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture