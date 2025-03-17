Why can't anyone at The New York Times ever tell the whole truth about Covid?
Maybe the most infuriating example yet came Sunday - in an opinion piece that called out lies about the lab leak theory without admitting the Times had pushed them for years.
Beware the passive voice.
We Were Badly Misled About the Event That Changed Our Lives, The New York Times headline read yesterday.
The event was Covid. The misleading… well, that’s another story.
(For the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about how the Times misled its readers, subscribe now. Or wait 72 hours.)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.