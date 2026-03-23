Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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PDG's avatar
PDG
12h

... and yet they are favored to win the mid-terms. What does that say about the electorate and election system?

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Blue state rebel's avatar
Blue state rebel
12h

We thankfully just moved to a very well run red state from a blue state. We lived in the northeast our entire lives, but had no idea how poorly run our states were until we moved. In our new home, there are constant road expansions, new bridges, and beautiful landscaping being added/maintained along the roads. In the blue state, the roads are barely maintained let alone expanded, there is graffiti, garbage, and no planned landscaping. The blue state caters to the citizens and NON-citizens who have their hands out. Taxes continue to skyrocket, and now they are using a new trick of adding astronomical taxes under the cover of "public service charges" to the utility bills. The only tie we have left there are the family members that sadly are paying through the nose to support those who don't work or contribute to society.

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