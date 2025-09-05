Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mike peterman's avatar
mike peterman
11h

And the absolute worst part of trying to fix the system, is that both Repubs and Dems are highly rewarded by the pharma companies. The hit pieces will keep coming and coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
RColeman's avatar
RColeman
10h

My daughter just started working in a doctors office as a receptionist. EVERY SINGLE DAY, pharma and device reps compete to bring in lavishes lunches for the entire office of 30, just in exchange for 10 minutes to push wares on the doctors. (There is actually a sign up sheet for lunches that one of her coworkers has the duty to manage, and it's filled for months out) There is a hell of a lot of money spent just on the pharma/device sales apparatus, and this is just one tiny splinter of the whole ecosystem.

How many pharma/device reps do you know? And they make a very good living!! (Again, it's just another window into the problem with waste and corruption in the health industry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
102 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Berenson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture