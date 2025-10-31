Unreported Truths

It's True
1h

Having subsidies and a huge government involvement were the point of Obama care. When the government gets involved prices go up because there is no market discipline. This was intended to push us more towards a single payer system and even farther away from a free market.

It's True
1h

Our prices for our insurance went from about 900 a month pre Obamacare to now more than 5000 if we had the same plan. Even with the HSA bronze plan we pay close to 4000 a month. Everyone with a brain knew this would happen and pointed it out prior to the late night Obama care vote. And yet now they are complaining that their policies have caused prices to skyrocket??? give me a break

