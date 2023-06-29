WHISTLEBLOWERS NEEDED. Do you work in Big Pharma? Don't like what you're seeing? Help me expose it!
Also: a housekeeping note
After yesterday’s piece about nirsevimab, the troubled new RSV treatment from AstraZeneca and Sanofi, this email came in:
—
I appreciated the attaboy. But the truth is, I’m not the whistleblower. You are. I have the megaphone, but a tip from a reader got me looking into nirsevimab.
—
Unreported Truths has a huge audience. And lots of you work for health-car…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.