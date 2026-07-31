Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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PAUL BENENATI's avatar
PAUL BENENATI
5h

Alex should be the famous person for being the first mainstream journalist to debate the whole thing

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Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
5h

Mandating a jab that was proven not to stop transmission or infection still boggles the mind. Losing jobs over refusal, ignoring those injured who took it, it’s so crazy. Makes me angry and nothing will happen except more theater.

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