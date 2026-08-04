Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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I've Got A Special Purpose's avatar
I've Got A Special Purpose
14h

" we have very good evidence that both high LDL/triglycerides and high blood pressure are dangerous. They lead to artery blockages, hardened arteries, heart attacks, strokes, premature deaths. "

No, we have correlation NOT causation. Interested parties have skipped straight from proving causation to assuming it, and introducing drugs based on those assumptions.

They did the same with amyloid plaques and Alzheimer's disease.

And unsurprisingly, decades of statins have not reduced incidence of heart disease, and decades of research on amyloid plaques have done nothing to cure Alzheimer's.

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Karen Sams's avatar
Karen Sams
14h

My doctor pushed a statin on me which I refused (didn't want to take it, not to mention I had taken them briefly in the past and they made me feel awful). She suggested I get a cardiac calcium test to measure for blockage, which I did - it was 0. Just goes to show you that high cholesterol numbers aren't automatically awful. I'd rather pay the small fee for the test and not have to take a statin.

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