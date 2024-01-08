When did it become okay for the Wall Street Journal to accuse Elon Musk of using LSD and cocaine without evidence?
On Saturday, apparently.
On Saturday night, The Wall Street Journal stunningly alleged that Elon Musk:
has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties around the world… In 2018, for example, he took multiple tabs of acid at a party he hosted in Los Angeles.
These accusations are deeply serious. People caught with even small amounts of cocaine or…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unreported Truths to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.