Last month, I offered a free signed copy of PANDEMIA (or any of my books) to the first 100 four-year Unreported Truths subscribers who asked.

To my surprise, we hit the century mark within hours. I’ve now mailed out books to the first 100. I apologize to the hundreds of you who missed out.

Sometimes I think about hiring an assistant to help with stuff like this. But the truth is that I like doing it. I like hearing from you firsthand. Your tips regularly lead me to stories. I am even now looking into a paper that has disturbing data on the mRNA jabs and children, thanks to a reader who sent it over.

Even more, I like that Unreported Truths is a community - a community of people stand up to the herd, follow evidence, debate robustly but respectfully (okay, we all fall short on that last one, me included).

Many of your four-year-subscriber emails suggested you feel the same. As one of you wrote: You got me through the madness. Your voice confirmed my doubts and I am just a layman. I just had a creepy feeling and managed to follow my instincts but you helped confirm I was not crazy. You saved me.

No, we saved each other.

To be part of Unreported Truths is - in my mind, anyway - to be a grown-up. It is to know that sometimes you have to pick the best of bad choices. It is to know the road to hell is indeed paved with good intentions and that no dictator is more dangerous than one who believes he has your best interests at heart.

The old investigative reporter’s maxim is to trust no one, including yourself: if your mother says she loves you, check it out. This isn’t always a great way to live - a friend recently accused me of being insufficiently spiritual - but I’m a reporter, not a priest.

Anyway, if you weren’t one of the first 100 subscribers to get a free book, I hope you’ll try again next year. And if you aren’t a paid member, I hope you will consider signing up as one - and supporting the Unreported Truths community and everything it stands for.

(This card arrived yesterday, from someone who had sent a book. All I can say is, right back atcha.)