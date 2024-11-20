What RFK Jr. can do as Secretary of Health and Human Services
I don't know anything about seed oils (except that they sound vaguely pornographic) or fluoride, but here are 10 ideas that would shake up our $4 trillion healthcare-industrial complex
If Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could press even half of these through, he would be a success as Secretary of Health and Human Services, whatever else happens.
(This is a non-exhaustive list; feel free to add your own suggestions.)
Find a constitutionally viable way to limit prescription drug advertising. A full ban is impossible, but tighter restrictions can pass First Amendment muster if they’re carefully crafted.
Declassify and release all documents the National Institutes of Health possesses related to the lab-leak theory of Sars-Cov-2, focusing on those on the relationship between Dr. Ralph Baric and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Update the 2006 pandemic plan, emphasizing the lessons learned from the Covid crisis and the need to keep schools open and society functioning normally.
Push repeal of the 1986 law that gives vaccine manufacturers essentially total immunity for vaccine-caused injuries.
Tighten the restrictions on physician-owned and -financed outpatient medical centers; American physicians are extremely well-paid and should not be in the business of profiting from the procedures they prescribe.
Limit compensation of executives at non-profit hospitals and chains, by, for example, saying that no non-profit executive can receive more than $1 million annually in total compensation as a condition of Medicare participation. (Make it $2 million if you must.)
Fund a full investigation into the health impacts of the Covid mRNA vaccines, including known side effects like myocarditis as well as potentially serious changes like the IgG4 class switch.
Declassify and release all documents related to Operation Warp Speed, focusing on those discussing whether its members ever considered forcing vaccine companies to participate in a head-to-head trial.
Encourage generic “biosimilars” for very, very expensive prescription biologics like Humira to make them as common as generic small-molecule competitors to drugs like Lipitor.
End the revolving door between the agencies and the medical-industrial complex and Big Pharma in particular by instituting a rule that no senior regulator may take a job or board membership at a healthcare company for at least three years, and no commissioner or C-suite member for at least a decade. Call it the Gottlieb rule, in honor of Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, current Pfizer board member and defendant in Berenson v Biden.
I'd add something about practice guidelines, particularly those involving revised definitions. You might be surprised how often definitions are "updated" based the results of clinical trials of treatments for that condition.
No investigator in a trial for a treatment for X should br involved in treatment guidelines, criteria, definitions, or anything else for X.
All changes in these areas should be clearly, completely, and accurately explained.
Ideally, there would be clear comparisons of guidelines in the US vs other countries with nationalized medicine (which are less susceptible to pharma bullying). Eg: what are "normal" limits for a specific condition? Do other countries have "pre-" categories--diabetes, hypertension, etc.
Agree with all of these. And I’ll add a Number 11:
“Examine the childhood vaccination link to Autism”
There are too many stories of parents seeing their healthy children turn autistic after vaccinations.
We shouldn’t ignore them anymore:
https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/vaccines-cause-autism-no-one-wants