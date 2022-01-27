When I worked at the New York Times, I don’t think I ever wrote a Spiderman story.

What’s a Spiderman story?

That now-famous meme:

A Spiderman story is any investigative piece where the side the reporter is attacking can say EXACTLY the same things about the other side.

You’re misinforming!

No, you!

No, you!

No, you!

… ad infinitum.

I wrote lots of investigative…