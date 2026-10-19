Unreported Truths

Unreported Truths

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
7d

Great reminder to vote red in the midterms. If the DSA takes over, we will deteriorate into Europe. They will make the Biden third world human trafficking wave look like a trickle.

Read Camp of the Saints and watch the Netflix movie Athena for a preview of what happens to Europe next: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/how-to-speak-french-part-2

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
7d

France has fallen. It’s a failed state led by weak leaders with a compliant media lying to the people. There is only one solution that the French will not implement. Every single Muslim and third world scum need to be forcibly removed. Real leaders would never tolerate the actual invasion of their country and pay for it in an effort to buy the invaders off. They don’t want to be bought off they want power and territory and they are on the cusp of achieving it in France

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