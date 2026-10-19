Every Democrat who thinks European-style progressivism is a model for the United States needs to face what’s happening in France.

School protests that began last month in immigrant-heavy suburbs in northeast Paris quickly turned into mass civil unrest and scattered violence. This weekend, the protests grew — and metastasized into mob attacks on stores and government buildings nationally, including burning the historic town hall of Limoges, a city in central France with 130,000 people.

The scale and violence of these riots have rightly shocked France.

Videos make clear that many and probably most looters (as opposed to the protestors) were Arab and African migrants; left and right are inevitably debating exactly how many. But if the looters are a real and dangerous symptom of France’s migration crisis, French economic malaise and dependence on government is the underlying problem.

You may have noticed I have not explained what the protestors (and rioters) are protesting (and rioting) over.

That’s because no one knows. The main explanation legacy media outlets offer is “rising living costs.”

In other words, inflation.

Yes, hundreds of thousands of French people have taken to the streets — and tens of thousands are looting stores and burning buildings — over inflation.

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(The only thing I inflate is the truth. Please help.)

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Inflation doesn’t just mean inflation, of course. It’s a proxy for a weak economy, youth unemployment, and stagnant or slowly declining standards or living.

But by any term, these are economic riots — economic riots in one of the world’s richest countries, a country with less income inequality than the United States, with a statutory retirement age of 62 and national health insurance.

Americans can be forgiven for finding this attitude bizarre.

Racial, not economic, anger nearly always drive riots in the United States.

In the late 19th century, industrial workers fought for unionization, but since the Depression, economic protests have been few and far between. When Martin Luther King Jr. tried to organize a “Poor People’s Campaign” for universal basic income in 1968, it proved a massive failure. The Occupy Wall Street protests lasted a few months after the 2008 financial crisis and had no meaningful impact.

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(See, inflation can be fun!)

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Americans simply do not accept generalized economic grievance as a legitimate reason to riot.

A riot suggests a problem so urgent that government must solve it, and so entrenched that normal political processes cannot be trusted. On some level, Americans find the idea of taking to the streets to demand the government provide cheaper gas or a younger retirement age as absurd. We may not trust business, but we trust it more than government, and we prefer to make our own economic choices.

Many Europeans feel differently — and nowhere more than in France, where voters constantly reject any efforts to rein in the government spending and bureaucracy that has choked the economy. The German Substacker Eugyppius wrote an excellent piece about this Friday, titled The social state has become an all-devouring monster that nobody can stop and it will be the death of us. (Tell us what you really think, Eugyppius! Don’t hold back like you usually do.)

As he wrote:

Promising voters free stuff is always a winning political proposition; threatening to withdraw established benefits is political suicide. The social state is a ratchet that wins political support at the cost of its own fiscal stability. Turning the ratchet gives today’s politicians short-term wins, booked always against the options and the budgets of future governments.

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Of course, politicians in the United States play this game too, but the sclerosis hasn’t progressed as far, for both cultural and structural reasons.

Not coincidentally, the United States has now steadily outgrown Europe for decades and has crushed Europe in technology — the most important and lucrative industry of the 21st century — as well as biotechnology and finance.

Despite its cultural patrimony, advanced educational and legal systems, post-World War 2 history of democracy and peace (undergirded by the United States), and favorable climate and geography, Europe is falling further behind year by year.

Unchecked mass migration is part of the problem, a significant part. But Eugyppius argues persuasively that the real budgetary strains come from Europe’s near-zero growth and aging populations: Most political debate sidesteps the root causes, because there is no will anywhere for fundamental reforms. The ratchet is inexorable and nobody has found a release.

Eugyppius wrote those words before this weekend’s riots. But even their scope and violence are unlikely to convince the average French voter to reconsider whether the country needs dramatic reform.

Yet even as European economies fall ever further behind, Democratic politicians have moved aggressively to the left, promising national health care, highly redistributive taxes, wealth taxes, and heavily subsidized decarbonization schemes. To say the least, Europe’s recent experience suggests those schemes have reached their sell-by date.

Will Democrats notice?

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(Noticing the truth. With your help.)

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(From two Mondays ago, when the riots were just getting started.)